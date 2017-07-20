Walmart phases out popular price matching policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The retail giant known for its low prices is ending a policy that typically meant more savings for shoppers.

"It was one of the key features that drew people in," says shopper Zan Dorris.

Zan Dorris says that's why he was shocked to hear Walmart was phasing out Ad Match, it's popular price matching policy.

"My price matching was typically with groceries," added Dorris, who considers himself a frugal and savvy shopper.

While there are rules and limitations, Walmart's price matching policy basically says if you find an item online or an identical in-stock product at another store for a lower price, they'll match it.

But, Walmart confirmed with WREG it's ending Ad Match in certain stores.

"When you're used to finding one thing at one price and you know that Walmart would match it, you'd go over there and get it and pick up a few other items while you were there, it was kind of a key point," says Dorris.

Walmart didn't provide an explanation about why it was ending price matching but told News Channel 3 it plans to offer even lower "upfront prices" (see full statement below).

We wanted to know if all Mid-South stores were affected and Walmart said it needed specific locations, so we sent the sample list below:

6727 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, TN

8400 Highway 64, Bartlett, TN

560 West Poplar, Collierville, TN

5255 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN

577 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN

7525 Winchester, Memphis, TN

6811 Southcrest, Southaven, MS

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed all the stores above are ending price matching this month.

Dorris says he'll have to come up with a new shopping plan.

"I don't know, hope that somebody will come up with price match or just stick with where I get groceries from."

How will I know if my store is ending price matching?

Walmart says signage will be posted at affected stores. They also encourage customers to speak with a store manager or a customer host (the people wearing yellow vests).

Other ways to save at Walmart

Compare, shop online -Walmart says its online price matching program IS NOT affected. Here's how the online price matching program works.

-Walmart says its online price matching program IS NOT affected. Here's how the online price matching program works. Go mobile -Walmart has an app called Savings Catcher. According to the company's website, Savings Catcher compares the prices customers paid at Walmart with ads from competitors (Aldi, Target, Walgreens, etc). Customers can get an eGift card for the difference if a competitor’s offering is lower than the price they paid at Walmart.

-Walmart has an app called Savings Catcher. According to the company's website, Savings Catcher compares the prices customers paid at Walmart with ads from competitors (Aldi, Target, Walgreens, etc). Customers can get an eGift card for the difference if a competitor’s offering is lower than the price they paid at Walmart. Clip and save-Walmart honors coupons. Check out the store's coupon policy here.

Walmart Statement

Customers count on us for everyday low prices. In select markets, we’re offering customers even lower prices on the national and private-label brands they trust and want. As a result and in select stores only, cashiers will no longer be able to price match at the register, from an ad or otherwise. We understand Ad Match provided an additional layer of reassurance for customers. That’s why we’re working hard to deliver upfront low prices that customers can trust every day of the week.