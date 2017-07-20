× Report: Lone survivor of attack watched Georgia mother kill siblings

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The 9-year-old child who helplessly watched as her mother murdered her siblings and father before she herself was attacked was told she was “going to the sky to see Jesus,” reports obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated.

The Division of Family and Children Services report went into detail about what happened the night Isabel Martinez allegedly stabbed and killed 10-year-old Isabela, 7-year-old Dacota, 4-year-old Dillan, 2-year-old Axel, and her husband, Martin.

According to the report, the 9-year-old saw her mother take a knife and begin cutting her brothers and sisters to death.

Hearing the commotion, the father ran in to stop her, but Martinez stabbed him too.

At some point, Martinez reportedly turned on the child before cutting her own arm.

Investigators said the mother dialed 911 to report the stabbing around 4:50 a.m.

The report also included an interview with the mother who said a family friend was responsible for the murders, but couldn’t provide a name.

She also stated that during a recent trip to Savannah she had felt “a devil-like spirit.”

At the time of the murders, neighbors told WSB- TV Martinez had been depressed about her father’s passing.

A psychological evaluation has not been performed.

