× Police: Tennessee mother tried to smother son in hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman faces multiple charges after authorities say she tried to smother her son at a hospital.

News outlets report 22-year-old Alexis Bagwell was arrested Monday after a Metro Nashville Police investigation reported that she tried to harm her son on two occasions while at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in January 2016. Police say hospital staff became suspicious of Bagwell, who had brought 5-month-old Josiah in for reported seizure issues.

Josiah has been placed in foster care, and police say he is healthy. Bagwell is charged with one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated child abuse. One of the charges related to alleged abuse in October 2015 when Josiah was a patient at Vanderbilt.

It’s unclear if Bagwell has a lawyer. She’s being held on $100,000 bond.