Police: Shoplifting, carjacking suspect shot by Little Rock officer

LITTLE ROCK — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old shoplifting and carjacking suspect was shot by Little Rock police.

Police told the media it all started Wednesday afternoon when officers received a call of a shoplifting at the Home Depot.

The suspect reportedly became unruly, leading to a foot chase, police told Arkansas Matters.

He was able to make it to Chick-fil-A where he allegedly carjacked a woman in the drive through.

It’s unclear what happened next, but at some point an officer opened fire striking the man multiple times.

A witness told THV11 even after shots were fired the suspect continued moving forward so he intentionally rammed his Jeep into the vehicle to stop it.

The suspect and the carjacking victim were both taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The woman is expected to be okay.