× Person injured after sedan flips on Riverside Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A one-vehicle crash closed a portion of Riverside Drive overnight.

WREG was there as one person was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Their condition has not been released.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. causing the sedan to flip over in the southbound lanes near Georgia Avenue.

Riverside was closed for some time, but reopened once the car was removed.

The cause of the crash has not been released.