Parole board grants O.J Simpson's request for release

LOVELOCK, Nev. — O. J. Simpson’s parole request for early release from prison has been granted.

The 70-year-old Simpson asked four Nevada parole board members to release him in October, almost nine years into a 33-year sentence.

Simpson has spent more than eight years behind bars for armed robbery and assault with a weapon after trying to take back sports memorabilia in a budget hotel room in Las Vegas.

