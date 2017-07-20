MPD: Two road rage incidents in Memphis end in violence, shattered window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are looking for several people in connection to two road rage incidents that happened in Memphis on Wednesday.

One of them resulted in a shattered window and the other in violence. The first happened in the Medical District and the second near Parkway Village.

“I blew my horn because I didn’t know if they were paying attention to the light," said Elizabeth Williams.

Williams says an innocent honk on the roads Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. made the people in front of her very angry.

“As I pulled around them, they were sticking their fingers up and talking a whole lot of noise.”

She says she was with her sister and their young kids.

Williams admits they laughed at the suspects getting so upset, which made matters worse at Lamar Avenue and American Way.

“They stopped and put their car in park and all four ladies in the car, all four of them, got out their car and walked to my car.”

She says one of them broke her mirror off the car, so they got out to ask what the problem was.

Williams says she and her sister wanted to diffuse the situation, especially since they’re both pregnant.

“The mama walked up and she spit on me. She spit on me.”

She says two other women starting hitting her as well, one of them breaking her finger. This all happened as her children watched in the back seat.

“They in the car crying and hollering like, ‘Leave my mama alone.’”

Finally she says the women left and they called police.

Memphis police say earlier that day around noon, they responded to a different road rage incident in the Medical District at a Walgreen's on Union Avenue.

The victim in that case told police she and another driver had cut each other off multiple times before she parked and went into the store.

She said she then heard her car alarm and came out to see her back windshield had been smashed by a rock.

Police say the suspect yelled an obscenity and drove away.

There are limited suspect descriptions at this time, but if you have any information that could help police make an arrest in these cases, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.