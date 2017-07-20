Images of wanted cigarette burglar released by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Images of the burglary suspect wanted for hitting a local gas station were released overnight.

Surveillance photos show the suspect entered the Shell gas station in the 400 block of North Main Street early Wednesday morning.

He allegedly grabbed several cartons of cigarettes before leaving in a silver or white Toyota 4 Runner.

While police have not confirmed a connection, the case is very similar to another robbery earlier this week in northeast Memphis.

In that case, a suspect smashed the front glass to get inside the Walgreen’s at Macon and Whitten Road Monday morning.

Forty cartons of worth approximately $2,000 were stolen.

If you recognize either suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.