OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.

Assistant head coach Matt Luke has been named interim head coach.

Chancellor Vitter and vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Ross Bjork will be available for media at 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday in the media room at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. WREG will have the latest on this developing story throughout the night.