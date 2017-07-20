× Fundraiser dinner set to benefit Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown restaurants are banding together for fundraiser to help the owner of a Mexican restaurant that suffered a ceiling collapse last weekend.

Chef Michael Patrick, owner of Rizzo’s Diner at 492 S. Main, says he’ll host a buffet-style dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $15.

Proceeds will go toward the rebuilding costs at Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos on Main, which will be closed for one or two months after a ceiling collapsed Saturday night, sending an infant to the hospital.

Maciel’s has leftover food that needs to be used, Patrick said. While some is being donated to MIFA, the rest will be cooked up for hungry patrons. Patrick said it would be Maciel’s menu, served buffet-style.

Patrick says Maciel’s owner is working with insurance to eventually get reimbursed, but he has to pay many costs up front, out of pocket.

Downtown restaurants including Rizzo’s and Majestic Grill/Front Porch are getting together to give Maciel’s employees temporary jobs until the restaurant reopens.