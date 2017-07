MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-240 caused major delays for commuters Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the Mt. Moriah exit.

Only the left lane was blocked but the closure caused a significant backup all the way to the Perkins exit.

Left lane blocked & right shoulder I-240E between Mt Moriah & Bill Morris Pkwy due to injury crash. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/NTVlRs9LXe — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) July 20, 2017