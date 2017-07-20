× 17-year-old murder suspect and his mother taken into custody

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A teenager is behind bars after being on the run from the law, and his mom is locked up as well after police said she helped him as a fugitive.

Malik Macklin, 17, was wanted for first-degree murder and first-degree battery for a shooting that happened at the beginning of the month. U.S. Marshals took him into custody Thursday in Conway, according to West Memphis Police.

Macklin and Derrick Brown, 18, are accused of shooting and killing Desmond Davis, 25, in the neck in West Memphis. Police said a bullet also hit Davis’ mother, but she survived.

West Memphis Police said they arrested Macklin’s mother, Melica Macklin, for giving money and resources to help her son escape capture. She’s charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Malik Macklin is being held at the Faulkner County jail while he waits to be sent back to Crittenden County. He will be charged as an adult, police said.

Brown is already in custody.