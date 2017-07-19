Suspected car thief dead after causing 3-car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A suspected thief ended up dead after police say he wrecked a stolen car in Hickory Hill and sent five other people to the hospital.

The man who called police captured the aftermath of the horrifying crash on his cellphone just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at Ridgeway and Ridgeline, as the suspect laid dead in the road.

“Damn. He looks like he’s gone," he can be heard saying as he records the scene.

A woman from a second wrecked car screams for help, and the man asks if she's OK.

“Get the police here!" she said.

“We called them, we called them," he told her.

“Things like this, you can’t erase it out your mind. You know? That mental Rolodex just keeps going on and on," said neighbor Andrew Cummings.

Police say the driver of the Chevy Cruz – which was reported stolen Wednesday morning – was flying down Ridgeway when he clipped another car that was pulling out of the Lakes at Ridgeway Apartments, lost control and then hit a third car head-on.

“I was shocked coming home," Cummings said. "I was shocked. I said, ‘what the blank’s going on?’”

The suspect was killed when we was thrown through the windshield.

“They spiraled so they didn’t even have no choice but to hit each other," said one witness. "And a young man flew out the car. There was another gentleman in the back of the car, he was trying to gasp for air.”

The cellphone video shows a passenger still trapped inside that stolen car. Rescue crews had to pull him out using the Jaws of Life.

Investigators say the driver of the stolen car was wearing rubber gloves, most likely trying to conceal his fingerprints.

“There’s a bunch of families involved with negativity and somebody lost their life,“ Cummings said. "It’s just a shame.”

Police say one passenger in the stolen car is in extremely critical condition and a second passenger is expected to survive.

Fortunately, the three people in the other two cars will be OK, according to police.

As of now, no charges have been filed.