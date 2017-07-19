Download our news and weather apps

South Memphis shooting, possible barricade shuts down busy street overnight

Posted 4:44 am, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:54AM, July 19, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting shutdown a busy street in South Memphis overnight.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Norris Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard and I-240.

Shortly after our crew arrived on the scene, police pushed everyone back, shutting down four city blocks.

Dispatch told WREG they were on the scene of a barricade situation but haven’t released an update since.

At least one person was put inside an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on their condition.