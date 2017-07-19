South Memphis shooting, possible barricade shuts down busy street overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting shutdown a busy street in South Memphis overnight.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Norris Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard and I-240.
Shortly after our crew arrived on the scene, police pushed everyone back, shutting down four city blocks.
Dispatch told WREG they were on the scene of a barricade situation but haven’t released an update since.
At least one person was put inside an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
There’s no word yet on their condition.
