Red West, Memphis actor and friend of Elvis, dies at 81

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis actor and longtime Elvis friend Red West is being remembered for his outstanding career in film.

He passed away Tuesday.

Film critics say West often stole scenes in TV shows and movies such as John Grisham’s The Rainmaker, Glory Road and Goodbye Solo, and he may be best known for role as Red in the Patrick Swayze movie Road House.

He also helped aspiring Mid-South actors by opening a studio and talent agency in Memphis.

West was 81 years old.