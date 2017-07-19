× Man granted immunity in Holly Bobo case says he was not involved in case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the men granted immunity in the Holly Bobo murder case has written a letter to a Nashville news station saying he was not involved in the case.

In a letter to WSMV, inmate Michael Lee Alexander wrote he never asked for immunity and claimed he was “not involved before, during or after in the Holly Bobo case.”

Attorney David Raybin explained to WSMV this admission makes Alexander useless as a witness in the case.

Raybin believes Alexander wrote the letter wants to protect himself by not being “perceived as a snitch.” Alexander wrote in his letter, “I feel like I am being used and my life put in danger.”

Raybin also criticized the state’s decision to make the immunity deal public.

Three other men were offered immunity in the case of the 20-year-old who was kidnapped and murdered in 2011.