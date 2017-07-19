× Lane closures scheduled for I-55 in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Weekend lane closures on I-55 in Desoto County will slow traffic for those traveling in the area.

Construction crews will be installing poles and guardrails a mile north of Star Landing Road and one mile north of Hernando this Saturday, July 22.

At both locations drivers can expect to encounter single lane closures.

Crews will return the next day to begin installing overhead messages boards.

The work will begin at the Hernando site at 5 a.m. and will shut down the far right lane heading northbound on I-55.

At 10 a.m., all northbound lanes on I-55 will be closed for approximately 20 minutes.

The far right lane is expected to be reopened by noon.

Once complete, the construction crews will then head north to the Star Landing site where they will block the right hand lane until 6 p.m.

The entire interstate will be closed for 20 minutes at 5 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes and use extreme caution in work zones.