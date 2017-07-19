Heat Advisory issued for parts of the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the Mid-South.
Crittenden, Phillips, Desoto Tunica, Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Shelby counties are all under the alert from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The heat index is expected to be between 105 to 107 degrees increasing the rick of a heat stroke or dehydration for those working outside.
Everyone is encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on neighbors periodically.
If you have to be outside, limit activity to the early morning or evening hours.
35.149534 -90.048980