× Haslam marks completion of Memphis interstate project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam was in Memphis on Wednesday to cut the ribbon on a massive highway interchange that actually opened last year — six months ahead of schedule.

The Interstate 40/240 interchange in East Memphis is the first four-level interchange in West Tennessee and, at $109 million, was Tennessee Department of Transportation’s biggest contract when the project began in 2013.

The project also included a new 13-lane bridge over the Wolf River, widening of the interstates and Sam Cooper Boulevard and installation of digital signs.

It required 180 steel beams, nine million pounds of superstructure steel, and more than 46,000 bolts, TDOT said.

The Wolf River bridge opened 100 days ahead of schedule and the entire interchange opened last December. It had been slated to open July 31.

“From shorter commute times to higher efficiency for freight, Memphis and the entire region will benefit from these much needed improvements,” Haslam said.

TDOT Commissioner John Schroer also attended Wednesday.