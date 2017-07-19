× Grants expand educational opportunities in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A grant awarded to two Tennessee College of Applied Technology institutions aims to expand opportunities in communities with limited educational options.

TCAT-Ripley and TCAT-Covington both received a Community Development Block Grant which will be used to expand the current programs at each location while also creating new ones.

“In Tennessee, we’ve created pathways to education with Reconnect and Promise, but we need to make sure adequate programs and training are available to citizens in all parts of the state, not just the urban areas,” said Governor Bill Haslam.

The Covington campus plans to use its $3.26 million grant to construct a new state-of-the-art healthcare training facility.

The institution will also now offer certificates in licensed practical nursing, dental assisting and health information technology.

The Ripley location will use their grant funds to purchase new equipment for its industrial electricity program.

They received approximately $380,000.