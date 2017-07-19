Police: Suspect ejected, killed in multi-car crash at Ridgeway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and three others injured after a multi-car crash involving a stolen vehicle.

The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. on Ridgeway Road just south of Knight Arnold.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle was speeding down Ridgeway when it topped a hill and hit another driver leaving an apartment complex.

That driver saw the suspects traveling at a high rate of speed and tried to get out of the way, but was unsuccessful, police said.

The impact sent the suspects fishtailing into oncoming traffic where they hit a second vehicle head on.

One of the suspects was ejected from the car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second person inside that car became trapped inside and had to be extracted by first responders.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Two people inside the second car that was hit were also taken to the hospital, but WREG was told they should be okay.

An alert was sent out on the car early this morning after it was reported stolen.

Authorities said the man who died was still wearing gloves to conceal his fingerprints.

The accident forced police to close Ridgeway as first responders worked the scene.