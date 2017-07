× Family reeling after shooting that killed son, injured father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday afternoon, a family is still reeling after being ripped apart by bullets and what they are calling senseless violence.

A son, Dontae Craigen, is dead, and his father, Charles Craigen, is in the hospital. Their family says it’s a nightmare they’re still trying to wake up from.

As WREG’s Troy Washington explains on News Channel 3 at 4:30, they also want justice.