× Cooling center open through Monday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The heat is getting dangerous outside, and the city is making sure you stay safe and cool.

The Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at 3030 Poplar Ave. will be open for escape from the heat during its regular weekday hours (opening at 9 a.m.) and will also be available for 24 hours over the weekend. In addition, an after-hours cooling center will be open at the library from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night until Saturday morning.

The city opens cooling centers when the heat index is at least 105 degrees for more than three hours per day for two days in a row, or if the heat index is more than 115 degrees at any time.

If you need overnight accommodation, you can get help from the Union Mission at 383 Poplar Ave. or the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Ave.

Contact the Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525 for transportation assistance.