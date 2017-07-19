× Cohen to introduce ‘no confidence’ resolution against President Trump

WASHINGTON — Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing a resolution of no confidence in President Donald Trump’s leadership.

The Tennessee lawmaker will be holding a news conference Wednesday morning detailing the President’s “unacceptable behavior.”

Cohen will be joined by lawmakers Barbara Lee, Sheila Jackson Lee, Al Green, Judy Chu, Mark DeSaulnier, Bonnie Watson Coleman and other members of Congress.

The news conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.