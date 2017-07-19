× Cardinals to hold fantasy camp in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn-After coming off a successful, special-edition of Cardinals Fantasy Camp in Cooperstown with Ozzie Smith earlier this month, the St. Louis Cardinals announced today that their 2017 regular season Fantasy Camp will be held at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn. from September 14-17.

Presented by Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, the four-day camp gives fans the opportunity to play alongside former Cardinals players Rick Ankiel and Kyle McClellan, be drafted and managed by Cardinals Alumni Danny Cox and Tom Lawless and interact with Redbirds legends Whitey Herzog and Willie McGee. The regular season Fantasy Camp has proven to be a popular addition to the yearly Cardinals Fantasy Camps held at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., dating back to 2001.

“The Cardinals Fantasy Camp experience is like no other in sports and is more popular each year,” said Joe Pfeiffer, Cardinals Fantasy Camp Director. “This one-of-a-kind experience gives campers the opportunity to step on the field alongside all-time Cardinals greats and live the ultimate baseball dream as a Major Leaguer.”

Throughout the four-day camp, 44 campers will receive instruction from some of the best in baseball and play four games under the management of a former Cardinals player. All four team rosters, managed by John Costello, Cox, Lawless and Gene Roof, will be determined by a draft, with the former Cardinals/team managers selecting their players. Two former Cardinals will also be drafted onto each roster and will play alongside the rest of the team. Former Cardinals scheduled to play alongside the campers include Ankiel, Scott Cooper, Mike Crudale, Ed Easley, Bernard Gilkey, Bo Hart, Jason Isringhausen, McClellan, Jason Simontacchi and Brad Thompson.

All campers will receive two authentic, customized Memphis Redbirds jerseys and use a personalized locker in the visitors’ locker room at AutoZone Park during the round-robin tournament. At the end of the weekend, one team will be crowned Cardinals Fantasy Camp Champions and receive Fantasy Camp championship rings.

Fantasy Camp registration includes a three-night stay at the DoubleTree Hotel Memphis Downtown. Additional perks include a private reception and special Cardinals Alumni autograph sessions on September 14 and a customized dinner banquet featuring Hall of Fame Manager Whitey Herzog and a special live auction on September 15. Dave LaPoint will serve as Fantasy Camp Commissioner, leading the camp along with Scott Terry.

A portion of the net proceeds from Cardinals Fantasy Camps benefit the Cardinals Kids Cancer Center at Mercy. To register for camp, or for more information, fans can visit cardinals.com/fantasycamp or email fantasycamp@cardinals.com. Campers must be 27 years of age or older. Dates for the 2018 Jupiter Cardinals Fantasy at Roger Dean Stadium will be announced in the next few weeks.

–stlcardinals.com–