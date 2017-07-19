Burglars repeatedly target Highland Heights mechanic shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A gap in the fence revealed where a mechanic thinks thieves are repeatedly targeting his Macon Road auto repair business and stealing everything he needs to do his job.

He conjectured his competitors might be trying to interrupt his business but conceded he didn't know who was behind the break-ins.

“In a couple-week span we had at least four to five break-ins coming in getting air conditioners, getting tools," he said.

The owner of the shop did not want to use his name, but he said he wanted his story out there so that something could be done.

“I really need that to stop because right now we’re losing more than we trying to make," he said.

He said burglars have gotten away with about $2,000 worth of equipment.

"It’s hurt business a lot because without tools and jacks and things it's hard to continue to do work," he said.

He said they’d also stolen items from customers’ cars, including speakers, radios and rims. He asked anyone to call police if they know anything because his livelihood depends on it.

“I have to work and try to make money and take care of my family. That’s the bottom line of it," he said.

He said he'd also consider getting security cameras for his business.