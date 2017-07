Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He is the master of southern crime fiction, a three-time Edgar Award finalist and the hits just keep coming for Ace Atkins.

The best-selling author from Oxford, Mississippi just released his 21st novel.

"The Fallen" is the seventh installment in Ace's very popular Quinn Colson series.

It's full of robberies, drug deals, murder and corruption.