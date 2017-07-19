× 2 men receive long sentences for Blytheville murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Two men are going away for decades for killing a man in Blytheville.

A Mississippi County jury found Michael Jackson, 25, of Blytheville guilty of first-degree murder, prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington announced Wednesday.

The charge stems from the the death of Yuri McKeever, 27, in June 2016. Jackson was also found guilty of aggravated robbery.

The judge handed down a 20-year sentence for each charge, to be served consecutively.

Michael King, who police believe fired the fatal shot, already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Police said McKeever had signs of head trauma when they found him dead, and it looked like there was a physical altercation.