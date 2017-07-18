× Two people shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police Department responded to double shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

MPD said they responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Hollowell Avenue.

Police found a man and a woman shot.

The man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The female was transported to the hospital in a non-critical condition.

Police say the suspects are in a blue Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows.

No further details are available.