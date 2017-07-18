Two people shot in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police Department responded to double shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.
MPD said they responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Hollowell Avenue.
Police found a man and a woman shot.
The man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The female was transported to the hospital in a non-critical condition.
Police say the suspects are in a blue Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows.
No further details are available.
35.097853 -90.072816