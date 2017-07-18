× TOMY recalls thousands of Munching Max chipmunk toys

WASHINGTON — A stuffed animal sold at Babies R Us, Toys R Us and online has been recalled due to a laceration hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, parts inside TOMY’s Munching Max chipmunk toys could break and puncture the fabric.

So far, the company has only received one report of a child being hurt on the hand because of the issue.

The toy being recalled was sold at stores nationwide and online from May 2016 to July 2017.

It has an item number of L27578.

That number along with “TOMY” and “Lamaze” are printed on the fabric label near the stuffed animal’s tail.

Parents who purchased the toy are encouraged to take it away from their children and contact TOMY International at 866- 725-4407 to receive a free replacement toy and an online store coupon.

Consumers can also visit their website.