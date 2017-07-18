× Tennessee mother confronts accused kidnapper charged with taking 9-year-old

PARIS, Tenn. — A Paris woman is sending out a message to all mothers: “Don’t ever think it won’t happen to you.”

Police said her 9-year-old son was kidnapped right out of her front yard.

The story she and police share of how he got home is a bizarre series of events.

“Watch your babies,” said Kendra Bomar. “It happened there in my front yard. I can’t stomach it. I’m still in rage.”

Right out her window, Bomar said she could hear her children and a friend playing football in her Cherry Street yard.

She said that’s when a man pulled up in his car and made a lewd comment to her daughter. Bomar said when her daughter ran away, the man came after her 9-year-old son, Keanan.

“He grabbed my son by the collar,” she said. “He threw him in the car, took off with him. My daughter came running in here and said, ‘Momma, a man just snatched Keenan.’ I got seconds to minutes to find my boy.”

Paris police said the man drove Keanan around the Brookfield Apartments.

“He said, ‘There’s no way you’re getting away. I’m going to teach you to be a dope dealer,'” said Bomar. “My son tried to open the door to get out. He hit him in the chest, and he closed the door.”

Bomar said her family and a friend hit the street, driving and searching, when they came up on a closed gas station on West Wood and Irvine.

“The kids was like, ‘that’s the car,'” said Bomar. “That’s all I could do, lock on my boy’s eyes.”

Bomar said she jumped in front of the man’s car, and Keanan escaped, running to her.

“I said, ‘You sick SOB. Why would you sit up here and take somebody’s child?'” she said. “It was the man upstairs who guided us in the right direction to find my boy.”

Bomar said the man got away, but she learned through friends his name was Jeffrey McNeal.

To get him caught, Bomar said she came up with a strange plan. She said she called him back to her house, asking to buy food stamps.

A spokesman for Paris Police said the plan worked and McNeal was arrested outside the home.

“I got a phone call from my babysitter,” said Bomar. “She said, ‘the guy who kidnapped your son is outside right now.’ I walked past three investigators. I took a Mayweather swing on him out here on my porch, and I gave him a mean left and another mean right. I told them to get his sick you-know-what off my porch.”

Bomar said Keanan is visiting family and doing fine.

“We have to do our job as mothers to get out here and find our babies,” she continued. “Get your keys. Get your running shoes. Go find your child while you’re on the phone with dispatch. Every second and minute count.”

McNeal is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and criminal impersonation. He’s being held at the Henry County Jail on a $250,000 bond.