Suitcases, hearing aids reported stolen at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A visitor from Oklahoma says someone broke into his van while he and his wife stayed at a Memphis hotel and stole two suitcases full of clothes, a list of passwords and hearing aids worth $6,000.

The 2003 GMC van was parked in a disabled spot near the entrance to the Springhill Suites by Marriott on New Brunswick Road.

The man noticed his belongings missing Monday morning and reported the incident to police and alerted staff. A front desk clerk said that someone had found a book in the parking lot belonging to the man at about 11 the night before.

Police said a front door to the van had been popped open with a screwdriver.