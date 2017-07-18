× Sleeping man says he was shot by masked intruders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning in the Westwood neighborhood.

A man said he was sleeping on the couch in a home in the 3100 hundred block of Ford Road when two masked men broke in and started shooting at him.

The victim, who was shot in the arm, ran to a neighbor’s house for help and was transported to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

One neighbor told us a noise woke her up in the middle of the night and it sounded close.

“I heard what sounded like someone at my door and it couldn’t have been a shot fired and then about 10 minutes later I heard the police coming,” said the woman.

When police got here they found the victim, but couldn’t get inside the house to investigate the crime scene because it was locked.

This morning a woman who said she lived at the house was seen outside talking to an officer.

She told us the 20-year-old did not live at the house and that he was going to be okay.

Neighbors are just glad the bullets stayed away from their homes and that no one was seriously hurt.

If you know anything about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.