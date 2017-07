Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Surveillance footage of a shooting suspect was released by police.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened at North Fifth Street and Chelsea Avenue on July 17.

Police said a car was driving in that area when it was hit by gunfire.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect before the shooting happened.

No arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this case contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH