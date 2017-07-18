× Police: Man charged after hitting security officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security officer is recovering and a young man behind bars following an incident at the New Greenbriar Apartments.

According to police, the officer was doing gate checks when Dartrell Perryman pulled up to the gate Monday evening.

The officers quickly learned the suspect had two warrants out for his arrest, but when they went to detain him everything spun out of control.

Perryman reportedly put the car in reverse and struck the car behind him as the security officer pulled his gun.

The suspect was trying to turn the car around when he punched the gas, hitting the officer.

At the same time, the officer fired a shot at the suspect’s windshield.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment, but is expected to be okay.

As for the suspect, he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

He also is facing domestic assault and contempt of juvenile court charges in a separate incident.