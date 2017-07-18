× Owners shocked to learn Cooper-Young Airbnb rental used as brothel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis couple was in for the shock of their lives Monday when they learned the Cooper-Young home they had rented out on Airbnb was the center of an alleged prostitution ring.

Police made five arrests at the home after neighbors counted at least 31 men drop by since Friday.

A neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as Jeff, said he was hosting a Game of Thrones premiere party Sunday when he noticed the strange comings and goings.

“For the first few guys I thought, ‘I’m not really seeing what I’m seeing here,’ but after a while, it became pretty clear,” he said.

Police said a man named Travis Young rented the property from the owners, who neighbors said are on vacation.

He then pimped out two women: Thalia Hecht and Shanice Johnson.

WREG found ads on a number of sites featuring Hecht in provocative poses as she promises “pure satisfaction” and a “relaxed time with your new favorite (cat emoji).”

She lists Cooper-Young as her location and even lists the same phone number Young used to rent the property.

“If you’re not — do your due diligence — and find out who you’re renting to, especially the short-term opportunities, I guess this is what can happen,” said neighbor Kevin Lambert.

A representative for Airbnb told WREG both renters and guests have to undergo background checks in order to use the site.

Hecht allegedly charged $80 for a half-hour and $120 for a full hour.

It added up. Police said they found more than $4,000 cash at the home as well as drugs and a gun they say is possibly stolen.

But most disturbing of all, police also found three children in the house.

“If you’re gonna come over here and try to do some silly stuff, you’re gonna get caught,” Lambert warned. “Glad it’s all over with. We don’t need that mess on our street.”

All three children are in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. It’s unclear why they were at the home.