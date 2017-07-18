× New Memphis riverfront designs to be unveiled Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The architecture firm hired to design a new look for the Memphis riverfront is ready to present their work.

After sorting through thousands of surveys and feedback from various public events, Studio Gang has developed what they believe to be the best solution for the area and will present their designs during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

It’s all part of the city’s overall vision to revitalize the area, making it more accessible and appeasing to residents and visitors alike.

“Our riverfront is one of our most important, significant and historic assets,” Mayor Jim Strickland said back in January. “It is crucially important that we create a riverfront that reflects our community as a whole and showcases Memphis to the world.”

To make that happen, Mayor Strickland created the Riverfront Task Force. The 17-member group is made up of everyone from local lawmakers, to CEO’s to neighborhood leaders that reflect the entire community.

They were tasked with creating a list of recommendations on what can be done to improve the area.

That’s where Studio Gang came in.

Once the presentation is complete, WREG was told the mayor along with members of the task force will evaluate the concept and ask for public input.

The project will work hand in hand with the new Bicentennial Gateway Project.