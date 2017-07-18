Mother says thief followed her while shopping, then broke into her car in Horn Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HORN LAKE, Miss. -- A thief spotted a mother back-to-school shopping in DeSoto County, then followed her to a restaurant and broke into her car, according to authorities.

It happened Saturday at the Golden Corral on Goodman.

The thief has yet to be caught.

The victim, Ivory Hollins, said she found her window smashed, her shopping bags full of birthday presents and clothes for her children gone.

"I didn't think that would happen being in broad daylight," said Hollins on the phone.

She drove from Cleveland, Mississippi to do her shopping. She went to two malls and several stores.

She finished her day at the Golden Corral. It was just after 4 p.m.

"I parked almost right in front of the door," she told WREG.

Police said moments later a car pulled up right beside Hollin's, a man jumped out of the passenger seat, and when the coast was clear, took a tool to her window.

He reportedly grabbed the goods in just a matter of minutes.

"He even took my makeup bag," she said.

Police believe Hollins was followed, because security footage shows the thieves going straight for her car. It was like they knew what was in it.

Officers are trying to find out when and where the crooks started following her.

"Very scary. Especially me doing my of kids shopping in Southaven and Horn Lake area," she said.

Hollins said let this be a reminder to shoppers: stay on guard and don't keep your belongings in your car, even if you have to bring them into the restaurant.

As soon as arrest is made, WREG will let you know.