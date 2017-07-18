× Man shot after suspects break into his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering after two suspects reportedly broke into his home and shot him.

The victim told police he was asleep in the 3100 block of Ford early Tuesday morning when he heard the sound of glass breaking.

Before he could investigate, two men opened fire, striking him in the left arm.

They then fled the scene, the victim said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but is expected to be okay.

Authorities didn’t release a motive in the shooting and the suspects were reportedly wearing a covering over their face.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.