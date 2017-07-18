× Two arrested in Midtown fire station burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a July 5 break-in at a Union Avenue fire station.

Cesare Payne and Jordan Lakins both are charged with burglary and theft, $2,500 to $10,000.

According to a police report, firefighters at Station 11 went on a call the night of July 4. When they returned around midnight, they secured the building and went to bed.

At 6:30 a.m., the group woke up to discover a window wide open and some of their personal items missing.

Somehow the suspects were able to get away with a Cannondale mountain bike, two laptops, headphones, a backpack, two wallets, two cellphones, cash, one of the victim’s driver’s license, a Social Security card and two credit cards. In all, the suspects got away with more than $5,000 in stolen goods.

Within hours, credit cards taken in the burglary were used at a Walmart in West Memphis.

Investigators with Memphis Police’s Crump Station were able to obtain a surveillance video showing two individuals exiting a store with merchandise that was purchased with the stolen credit cards.

The video was released publicly and tips were received through Crime Stoppers which helped investigators identify the suspects.