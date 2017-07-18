× FedEx truck fire closes lanes of Highway 40

ST. LOUIS, MO— A truck fire on Interstate 64 in West St. Louis County snarled traffic Tuesday morning.

West County EMS and Fire Protection District said the truck was in the westbound lanes of the highway, just east of Interstate 270.

Flames had engulfed the truck at about 10 a.m.

The driver, who was uninjured, was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived, said Sara Dayley, a spokeswoman for West County EMS and Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. All of the packages in the FedEx truck were destroyed by the fire.

Fed Ex released this statement about the fire, ““We are aware of the vehicle fire in St. Louis and are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We are cooperating with the authorities to clear the scene. Customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages on http://www.fedex.com. Customers should contact the shipper to begin the claims process if they suspect their shipment has been damaged.”

No injuries have been reported.

