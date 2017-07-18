× Father and son shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A father and son were shot on Wilson Street Tuesday evening.

Family members told WREG that 27-year-old Dantae Craigen got into an argument with some guys early in the day.

Family members say Craigen went to visit his father in South Memphis and when he got out of his car shots were fired.

The family said the shots killed Craigen and injuring his father who was sitting on the porch.

According to the family, Craigen has two kids and was getting married soon.

