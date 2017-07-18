× Curbside recycling will soon be available for all of Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — It will soon be easier for people living in the unincorporated areas of Desoto County to recycle.

Starting October 1, the county will offer customers the option of curbside recycling in addition to regular trash pickup.

Residents who opt in will get a 96 gallon cart with rollers for the new service in addition to their regular trash can.

Both bins will be collected once a week.

The cost for the two services is $8.66 a month.

The changes coincide with the county’s decision to switch its new solid waste contract from Waste Connections to Waste Pro, a Desoto County contractor.

Desoto is one of only three counties in the state to offer this county-wide service.

Residents can also recycle at one of the county’s many collection locations.