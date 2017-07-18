× Crews to close lanes of Union Avenue until September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Electrical work at Methodist University Hospital may cause some problems for drivers.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water told WREG one lane heading eastbound on Union Avenue will be closed from I-240 to east Bellevue until the end of September.

Northbound lanes on Bellevue at Union will also be closed.

The closures are necessary in order for crews to perform underground electrical work for the hospital.

Visitors to the hospital will still be able to access the main building and the emergency room.