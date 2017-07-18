× Confrontation between drivers leads to gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A reported confrontation between drivers leads to shots being fired late Monday evening.

According to police reports, the victim and another man were driving down Grand Street when they came upon a red scooter driving slowly down the street.

It appeared the driver was trying to talk on a cellphone, the victims said.

At the next intersection, they pulled along side the scooter and told the driver to move out of the way before taking off.

That’s when they heard gunshots behind them.

Officers said three bullet hit the victim’s Chrysler 300, but no one was hurt.

So far, police have not been able to locate the suspect.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.