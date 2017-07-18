× City Watch Alert issued for missing brothers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers are searching the streets of Southwest Memphis looking for two missing brothers.

12-year-old Christopher Burch and his 13-year-old brother, Davante, disappeared from their home in the 500 block of Jensen Road between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.

Their mother told police that she’d disciplined the two boys earlier in the day. They were gone when she woke up from a nap.

Christopher is 12 years old and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red pants.

Davante is 13 years old and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call MPD at (901) 545-COPS.