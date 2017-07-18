× Bodyguard for Memphis rapper arrested in connection with club shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The bodyguard for Memphis rapper Finese2Tymes was arrested in connection with a mass shooting that injured 25 people at a club this month.

Tuesday’s arrest of Kentrell Dominique Gwynn, 25, of Memphis, marks the first charges filed in connection with the shootings at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock and another incident in Forrest City.

ATF agents and Little Rock Police Department officers arrested Gwynn on a federal complaint early Tuesday morning in Memphis. Gwynn pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to multiple firearms-related charges.

Gwynn is charged with providing a firearm to convicted felon or an unlawful user of a controlled substance, providing armed security to a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

Also on Tuesday, Ricky Hampton, 25, of Memphis, who goes by the stage name Finese2Tymes, appeared on a federal indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hampton was originally charged in a criminal complaint alleging the same charge on July 3, 2017. The indictment is connected to a shooting that occurred at Club Envy in Forrest City on June 25.

Hampton was also on stage at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock in the early-morning hours on July 1, when 25 people were shot. A shell casing

found at the scene of the Power Ultra Lounge shooting has been preliminarily matched to a firearm in Gwynn’s possession on July 2, the date Hampton was arrested.

The charges were announced by Patrick C. Hampton, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.