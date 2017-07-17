× Woman ambushed, stabbed seven times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed seven times outside her house in Northeast Memphis.

Anna Lopez told police she was ambushed by three women who came to her trailer park off Whitten Road Friday to fight her.

Lopez said she refused come out of her house and thought the women had left the trailer park.

She said she came to check on her car, which had been ransacked, and that’s when she was attacked.

“I’m very upset because it’s my sister,” said Kiara Ayala.

Kiara Ayala said her sister Anna suffered a punctured lung and had to undergo surgery, but she is expected to be released from the hospital in a few days.

“She very lucky,” said Ayala.

Police charged Corayma Martinez-Vasquez, 20, with attempted second-degree murder after Lopez identified her as one of the people who stabbed her.

Investigators said they also found a knife under a seat cushion in the motel room where Martinez-Vasquez was staying.

“They just need to get the other two,” said Ayala.

Ayala said she didn’t know what the fight was about.