Two injured in Marshall County accident

MT. PLEASANT, Miss. — At least two people are recovering at Memphis hospitals following a two-vehicle crash on Goodman Road (MS Hwy. 302) in Marshall County.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of Goodman Road just before the exit to U.S. Highway 72.

Witnesses say a pickup truck and a car collided blocking the eastbound lanes for more than two hours.

At least two people were airlifted to hospitals in Memphis for treatment. So far, there’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.