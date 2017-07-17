× State lawmakers need feedback on child support system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Improving child support in Tennessee is an important mission for both state Senator Lee Harris and Representative Antonio Parkinson, and now they want to hear from you.

The pair will be hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss how the child support system can be improved.

They want to hear your personal stories so they can make the system even more user friendly and beneficial to the child.

“The goal is to hear the challenges citizens are dealing with so we can better assist them,” Representative Parkinson said.

The meeting will take place at St. Paul Douglass Baptist Church, 1543 Brookins Street starting at 6 p.m.